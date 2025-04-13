Russians attack Sumy city center, killing over 20 people (UPD)

On the morning of April 13, Russian troops attacked Sumy with two ballistic missiles, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This is reported by the local Regional Military Administration, the City Council and the acting mayor Artem Kobzar.

UPD at 11:49 AM. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko writes about 21 deaths due to the Russian attack. According to him, people were injured right in the middle of the street, in cars, on public transport, in houses.

As of 12:20, 83 victims are known, including seven children. The prosecutorʼs office has launched an investigation under the article on committing a war crime.

Police have currently restricted access to the impact area.

The City Council noted that residential and non-residential buildings were damaged. An emergency response headquarters is being deployed. The epicenter of the attack was the premises of the regional Human Rights Protection Center.

President Volodymyr Zelensky showed a video of the first minutes after the Russian attack on the city.

He called on the international community to respond harshly to the strike, noting that "Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging out this war".

