The Netherlands will allocate €150 million for air defense for Ukraine

The Netherlands is allocating €150 million to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense.

This was stated by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans to journalists before the start of the Contact Group meeting at NATO headquarters, Ukrinform reports.

He did not disclose details on what exactly and when these funds will be spent, but noted that air defense remains a priority for the Netherlands.

According to the Dutch Minister of Defense, Volodymyr Zelensky also emphasized this, as air attacks have become more intense.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.