The Netherlands will allocate €150 million for air defense for Ukraine

The Netherlands is allocating €150 million to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense.
This was stated by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans to journalists before the start of the Contact Group meeting at NATO headquarters, Ukrinform reports.
He did not disclose details on what exactly and when these funds will be spent, but noted that air defense remains a priority for the Netherlands.
According to the Dutch Minister of Defense, Volodymyr Zelensky also emphasized this, as air attacks have become more intense.
- The Netherlands has consistently supported Ukraine in its war against Russia. In March, the country announced that it would invest €700 million in the production of drones, part of which will be directed to the Ukrainian defense industry. In December last year, the Netherlands allocated an additional €22 million to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense and cyber resilience.
- On October 6, 2024, the countryʼs Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans officially confirmed that the first F-16s from the Netherlands had arrived in Ukraine. In 2025, the Netherlands will transfer a new batch of F-16 fighters to Ukraine.
- In total, four countries agreed to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine: the Netherlands (24 aircraft), Denmark (19 aircraft), Belgium (30 aircraft by 2028), and Norway (6 aircraft).
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.