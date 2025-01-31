Ukraine will receive a new batch of F-16 fighters from the Netherlands

The Netherlands will deliver a new batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in 2025, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

The F-16 was a key topic during Umerovʼs meeting with his Dutch counterpart Ruben Brekelmans. In addition to the new aircraft, the Netherlands will continue to train Ukrainian pilots, engineers, and technicians.

The defense ministers also discussed the development of Ukrainian drones. They coordinated the distribution of €400 million previously announced by the Netherlands, and discussed the preparation of joint projects in “long-range capabilities”. They also discussed Ukraine’s need for artillery ammunition, air defense, and interceptor missiles.

"Separately — industrial interaction. The next logical step is the development of joint defense enterprises that will strengthen the capabilities of our armies," Umerov noted.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.