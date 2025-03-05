The Netherlands invests in the production of drones for Ukraine

The Netherlands will invest €700 million in the production of drones, part of the funds will be directed to the Ukrainian defense industry.

This was announced by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

Schoof spoke about a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He assured the Ukrainian president that the "political, military, financial and moral" support from the Netherlands would continue.

"Among other things we discussed a Dutch investment package worth €700 million for drones, aimed partly at Ukraine’s defence industry. The Netherlands will keep backing Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression," the Dutch Prime Minister noted.

In the fall of 2024, the Netherlands had already announced the allocation of €400 million to begin the development and production of various types of drones for Ukraine. Half of them were planned to be manufactured in the Netherlands, the rest in Ukraine and other countries.

It is unclear from the post whether the prime minister was mentioning an additional amount of investment in the program, or whether he was referring to an increase in the previously allocated amount to €700 million.

The Netherlands has consistently supported Ukraine in its defense against a full-scale Russian invasion. The Netherlands recently allocated €60 million for the purchase of drones, jointly with Denmark , contributed €400 million to a fund for the construction of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine, and provided much other assistance.

