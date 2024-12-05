The Netherlands will allocate €22 million for air defense and cyber resilience of Ukraine

The Netherlands will allocate an additional €22 million to strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense and cyber resilience.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Caspar Veldkamp.

Veldkamp emphasized the need to respond to the actions of "third countries that contribute to Russiaʼs war machine".

"This requires a tougher and more coordinated response from NATO and its allies. First of all, we must stay the course when it comes to supporting Ukraine. There is simply no alternative," he said.

