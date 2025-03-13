Bloomberg: Nearly 40 countries discuss creating a “coalition of the will” for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron led negotiations between 37 allies to form a "coalition of the willing" if peace is achieved in Ukraine.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

Within this alliance, states from Europe, Asia, and the Commonwealth of Nations will provide financial assistance, their troops, aircraft, or naval vessels to protect Kyiv from new Russian aggression.

London and Paris are trying to strengthen Kyivʼs position in the negotiations as the US President Donald Trump seeks a peaceful resolution to the war with Russia. Europeʼs two only nuclear powers are developing a plan to guarantee Ukraineʼs security.

Each country was asked what it could provide to the coalition, Bloomberg sources said. Those that ruled out sending troops to Ukraine were asked whether they would be willing to deploy ground troops in neighbouring European countries and what other contributions they would be willing to make, including sending minesweepers, ships, planes, tanks and providing intelligence.

Australia, Japan and New Zealand, which are not NATO members, have also joined the talks with Europe and Canada. Military leaders are expected to present more detailed options for the peacekeeping force to Starmer and Macron in the coming days. They will discuss them with other leaders by phone this weekend.

The proposal will then be presented to Trump. The allies hope that he will be persuaded and the politician will provide guarantees of the US security in the form of air power, intelligence and border surveillance without the need to involve American peacekeepers.

Peacekeeping troops in Ukraine

After the US and Russia negotiated to end the war in Ukraine without the participation of Europe and Kyiv, an emergency meeting of EU leaders was called in France. One of the key issues was sending troops to Ukraine to monitor the ceasefire. This was the main argument of the evening.

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed deploying a European peacekeeping force behind the future demarcation line in Ukraine, rather than directly on it. Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland immediately opposed the idea. In return, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his country was ready to deploy troops to Ukraine and support the peace agreement with “boots on the ground and planes in the sky”.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Swiss Armed Forces Thomas Süssli said he could send troops for a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine if requested and the government is not against it. Irish Prime Minister Michaël Martin said his country was also ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine for post-war security. Denmark is also ready for this, as is Australia, as noted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever believes it is logical for Brussels to send troops to Ukraine. Sweden does not rule out such a possibility.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian parliament has adopted a declaration that the Bulgarian Armed Forces will not participate in hostilities in Ukraine. And in Romania, they have admitted that they could become a transit center for troops for Western peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, although the parliament does not support this position of interim President Iliye Bologyan.

Bloomberg, citing sources, writes that Turkey could deploy its peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, but will not do so unless it is involved in all consultations and preparations for the formation of the peacekeeping mission.

