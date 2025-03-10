Russia has warned Australia of "serious consequences" if it sends peacekeepers to Ukraine. Australia has previously said it would consider sending its own troops to Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement from the Russian Embassy in Australia, which was reviewed by the media, The Guardian reports.

"Russia has repeatedly made it clear that a foreign military presence in Ukraine is absolutely unacceptable. Therefore, the idea of deploying Western military contingents in Ukraine under the guise of peacekeepers is aimed at undermining peacekeeping efforts," the Russian Embassy in Australia said in a statement.

They emphasized that Australia allegedly remains on the side of war along with those in Europe who are betting on the continuation and escalation of the conflict, despite "encouraging moves towards peace negotiations”.

The embassy warned that Australia could face “serious consequences and Russia will not remain a passive observer”. They stressed that this was not a threat, but “only a warning”. Australia has not yet commented on this.

"Russia has no intention of harming Australians, and Canberra can easily avoid trouble by simply refraining from irresponsible adventurism in the area of a special military operation," the Russian Embassy in Australia summarized in a statement.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the day before that his country would consider sending its military to Ukraine as part of an international peacekeeping operation.

Peacekeeping troops in Ukraine

After the US and Russia negotiated to end the war in Ukraine without the participation of Europe and Kyiv, an emergency meeting of EU leaders was called in France. One of the key issues was the sending of troops to Ukraine to monitor the ceasefire. This was the main argument of the evening.

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed deploying a European peacekeeping force behind the future demarcation line in Ukraine, rather than directly on it. Germany, Italy, Spain and Poland immediately opposed the idea. In return, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his country was ready to deploy troops to Ukraine and support the peace agreement with “ boots on the ground and planes in the sky”.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Swiss Armed Forces, Thomas Süssli, said he could send troops for a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine if requested and the government is not against it. Irish Prime Minister Michaël Martin said his country was also ready to send peacekeepers to Ukraine for post-war security. Denmark is also ready for this, as is Australia, as noted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever believes it is logical for Brussels to send troops to Ukraine. Sweden does not rule out such a possibility.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian parliament has adopted a declaration that the Bulgarian Armed Forces will not participate in hostilities in Ukraine. And in Romania, they have admitted that they could become a transit center for troops for Western peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, although the parliament does not support this position of interim President Iliye Bologyan.

Bloomberg, citing sources, writes that Turkey could deploy its peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, but will not do so unless it is involved in all consultations and preparations for the formation of the peacekeeping mission.

