A soldier was attacked with a knife on the territory of the territorial recruit center in Kharkiv

On the territory of the Territorial Center for Recruiting (TRC) in Kharkiv, an unknown person attacked a serviceman with a knife.

This was reported by the Kharkiv TRC.

First, the attacker used a tear gas canister against a Ukrainian military officer, and then stabbed him with a knife. The wounded soldier was given medical assistance and is now out of danger. The police have already detained the attacker.

TRC reminded that the law provides for up to 8 years in prison for violators who obstruct the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What preceded

On the morning of February 1, a man was detained in the Poltava region who killed the TRC military with a hunting weapon. The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison. In the evening, an explosion occurred in the Rivne TRC. Then one person died on the spot, six more were injured.

On February 5, an explosion occurred near the TRC building in Kamyanets-Podilskyi. One person died then — the one who brought the explosives.

After that, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi condemned the violence against the military and called for respect. The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty called the killings of servicemen "a red line that cannot be crossed”.

