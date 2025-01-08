MP Tyshchenko, who was under house arrest, appeared at the Verkhovna Rada meeting

MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who is accused of illegally detaining a former military man in Dnipro, appeared at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on January 8.

MPs Iryna Herashchenko, Oleksiy Honcharenko and Yaroslav Zheleznyak write about this.

Tyshchenko was under 24-hour house arrest, but his term expired on December 23. On the same day, Tyshchenko failed to appear at the court hearing, allegedly due to illness.

On January 6, the court reconvened to re-elect the MP as a preventive measure. However, his lawyer requested the judge to be removed. The motion was upheld, and the hearing was postponed to January 10.

What preceded

On June 20, 2024, a video of a clash in the city center appeared on Dnipro Telegram channels. Blogger Ihor Lachenkov wrote that people in uniform from the entourage of MP Mykola Tyshchenko beat and twisted serviceman Dmytro "Son" Pavlov while he was walking with his child and friends. This happened after Pavlov argued with Tyshchenko. According to one version, Pavlov and his friends asked Tyshchenko who these armed people without insignia were walking with the MP.

Tyshchenko claimed that during searches of illegal bot farms, “police officers were attacked”. He posted a video showing a police officer surrounded by his men talking to Pavlov and two other men. Tyshchenko wrote that “a friend of one of the organizers of the fraudulent bot farms” hit the investigator several times and allegedly tried to escape.

The Dnipro police did not confirm Tyshchenkoʼs version and reported that unknown individuals in camouflage beat a 33-year-old man and illegally detained him. They opened two criminal proceedings there — for intentional minor bodily harm and illegal deprivation of liberty.

It later turned out that the policeman who was with Tyshchenko in Dnipro was from the capitalʼs police. He was fired.

On June 25, Mykola Tyshchenko was informed of suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty, and in the evening he was placed under house arrest.

Another person involved in the clash was reported on suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty and torture. The prosecutorʼs office did not say who it was, but it is likely one of Tyshchenkoʼs bodyguards. On the same day, police detained one of Pavlovʼs attackers.

