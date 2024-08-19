Mykola Tyshchenkoʼs house arrest was extended until September 23.

This was reported by Suspilne from the courtroom.

Tyshchenko must report a change of residence, refrain from communicating with persons determined by the court, leave his foreign passport and wear an electronic bracelet.

What business is it about?

On June 20, a video of a fight in the city center appeared on Dnipro Telegram channels. Blogger Ihor Lachenkov wrote that people in uniform from the MP Mykola Tyshchenkoʼs entourage beat and twisted military serviceman Dmytro "Syn" Pavlov while he was walking with his child and friends. This happened after Pavlov argued with Tyschenko. According to one version, Pavlov and his friends asked Tyshchenko what kind of armed people without identification marks were walking with the peopleʼs deputy.

Tyshchenko claimed that during searches of illegal bot farms, "police representatives were attacked." He published a video in which a policeman, surrounded by his men, talks to Pavlov and two other men. Tyshchenko wrote that "a friend of one of the organizers of fraudulent bot farms" hit the investigator several times and allegedly tried to run away.

The Dnipro police did not confirm Tyshchenkoʼs version and reported that unknown persons in camouflage beat the 33-year-old man and detained him illegally. Two criminal proceedings were opened there — due to intentional slight bodily injury and illegal deprivation of liberty.

Later it turned out that the policeman who was with Tyshchenko in Dnipro was from the capital police. He was released.

On June 25, Mykola Tyshchenko was informed of the suspicion of illegal deprivation of liberty, and another participant in the clash — of illegal deprivation of liberty and torture. The prosecutorʼs office did not name the second person involved, it is probably one of Tyshchenkoʼs bodyguards. On the same day, the police detained one of Pavlovʼs attackers.

Later, on the same day, Tyshchenko was placed under 24-hour house arrest, and the MP was put on an electronic bracelet.