South Korean government imposes sanctions for cooperation between North Korea and Russia

Seoul is imposing restrictions on 11 people and 15 companies involved in military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, as well as in the procurement of nuclear and missile weapons for Pyongyang.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea.

These sanctions are part of cooperation with the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, which have condemned Pyongyangʼs participation in the war against Ukraine.

The following were subject to restrictions, in particular:

Korean Peopleʼs Army generals Kim Yong Bok and Shin Kum Chol, who are accompanying soldiers in Russia;

anti-aircraft missile technician Ri Soon Jin;

the leader of the "Storm Corps" who participated in the fighting, Ri Bong Chun;

the Rafort organization and its owner Rafael Ghazaryan and the Trans Capital organization, which provided financial and technical support for the Russian-North Korean arms purchase agreement;

Alexey Budnev and the company Technology Co Ltd, which he represents and which transported North Korean military equipment;

Shevelin Pavlo, a member of the Wagner Group, involved in arms supplies between Russia and the DPRK, and the Verus organization, which is involved in Russian-North Korean trade;

Roman Alar and his company PARSEK LLC. They supplied key missile technologies to North Korea. Ardis-Bearings LLC and its representative Igor Michurin supported the DPRKʼs nuclear and missile development, helping the already sanctioned Joseon Dangun Trading Company.

Also under sanctions are Alexander Gaevy and his organization Apollon, Alexander Chasovnikov and his companies Zeel-M Co., Ltd. and RK-Bryz. They assisted in procurement for Park Kwang Hoon, who is already subject to Seoul sanctions.

Illegal financial transactions between Moscow and Pyongyang were carried out by MRB Bank, TSMR Bank, RFC Bank, Stroytreyd LLC and Timer Bank. In particular, RFC Bank and the DPRK created the Moscow company Stroytreyd LLC to return frozen North Korean funds. They transferred millions of dollars through Timer Bank to the account of Stroytreyd LLC.

The South Korean governmentʼs new sanctions will take effect on December 19. Financial transactions with sanctioned individuals or companies now require approval from the Financial Services Commission or the Governor of the Bank of Korea.

Participation of North Korean military in the war in Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence reported on October 24 that the first soldiers from the DPRK had already arrived at the front in the Kursk region. There are approximately 12 000 soldiers, including 500 officers and three generals.

The American newspaper The New York Times reported on November 6 that North Korean troops suffered their first losses in the fighting against Ukraine. The North Koreans fought alongside the Russian 810th Separate Marine Brigade. It is unclear when exactly the battle took place, but it was minor and it was there that the Koreans suffered their first losses.

According to the publicationʼs sources, Russia has assembled a group of 50 000 troops for an offensive in the Kursk region. The North Koreans are being trained in artillery strikes, basic infantry tactics and, most importantly, trench clearing, American officials say. This means that at least some of the North Korean troops will be used in frontal attacks on Ukrainian positions.

The participation of North Koreans in the fighting against Ukraine was also confirmed in the United States and South Korea.

North Korea and Russia recently ratified the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, which their leaders signed in June. It includes, among other things, a mutual defense pact. North Koreaʼs foreign minister said during a visit to Moscow in early November 2024 that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had ordered assistance to the Russian army since the start of the great war.

On December 14, Ukraine received confirmation that the Russians had begun using a "significant number" of soldiers from the DPRK in assault operations.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.