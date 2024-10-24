The first North Korean troops have already arrived at the front in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

The first military personnel from the DPRK have already arrived at the front. Their appearance was recorded for the first time on October 23 in the Kursk region of Russia.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to intelligence, about 12,000 military personnel were sent from North Korea to Russia, including 500 officers, including three Pyongyang generals.

North Korean soldiers are being trained at five military training grounds in eastern Russia. These are "Baranovsky" (Ussuriysk), "Donguz" (Ulan-Ude), "Ekaterinoslavsky" (Ekaterinoslavka), 248th (Knyaze-Volkonske) and 249th (Sergeevka). Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Yunus-Bek Yevkurov was appointed to be responsible for monitoring the training and adaptation of the North Korean troops.

North Koreans are equipped with ammunition, bedding, winter clothes and shoes, as well as hygiene. In particular, 50 meters of toilet paper and 300 grams of soap are allocated monthly to each soldier from the DPRK, in accordance with established norms. They will adapt for several weeks.

Ukrainian intelligence notes that Russia has high hopes for the participation of soldiers from the DPRK in the war against Ukraine.

Participation of the North Korean military in the war against Ukraine

South Koreaʼs National Intelligence Service reported that North Korea has already sent 3,000 of its troops to Russia. In general, according to South Korean intelligence, 12 thousand soldiers will be sent to Russia. The first part of the military was transported by ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet to Vladivostok on October 8-13, they were given Russian uniforms, weapons and fake Russian passports to hide their participation in the war.

Soon after that, videos about the training of North Koreans at Russian training grounds began to appear on the Internet, and Babel sources said that they were being trained in such cities as Khabarovsk, Ussuriysk, Blagoveshchensk, and Vladivostok. And on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian Federation, a "special Buryat battalion" is being formed, staffed by citizens of the DPRK.

The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, citing a former Russian spy, wrote that the strategic partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea, which Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un signed in June, contains a secret clause. According to the agreement, the DPRK will be able to send approximately a thousand of its soldiers to Ukraine at first, and later more.

The head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, says that in exchange for soldiers, North Korea receives money and nuclear technology from Russia.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.