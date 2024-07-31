SBU declared suspicions against one of Putinʼs closest associates and the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared in absentia the suspicions to the assistant of the leader of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin — Aleksei Dyumin — he currently holds the position of the secretary of the State Council of the Russian Federation, as well as to the Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Yunus-Bek Yevkurov.

According to SBU, Dyumin and Yevkurov are part of Putinʼs close circle and help him wage war against Ukraine.

Previously, Dyumin was Putinʼs bodyguard, and then he became the governor of the Tula region and "mobilized" the region for the war against Ukraine.

He organized the partial mobilization of men in the region, created the Center for Unmanned Systems and established the production of FPV drones and drones there. Dyumin also ordered to ensure Russiaʼs military needs in every possible way.

Aleksei Dumin.

At the same time, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Yunus-Bek Yevkurov provides constant training of servicemen under contract and mobilized to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, who then go to war in Ukraine.

They are suspected of planning, preparing and waging an aggressive war. Since the suspects are in Russia, comprehensive measures are underway to bring them to justice.