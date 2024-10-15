Already 18 military personnel from North Korea, who fought on the side of Russia, escaped from positions on the border of Ukraine with the Bryansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by a source of Babel in Ukrainian intelligence (known as GUR).

As noted, this happened 7 kilometers from the state border with Ukraine. Soldiers from the DPRK are currently being sought, their motives for the escape have not yet been established. They are trying to hide this information from the high command of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, a "special Buryat battalion" staffed by citizens of the DPRK is being formed on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian Federation. Babelʼs intelligence source notes that the estimated number of personnel is up to 3 000.

In the battalion, the process of providing small arms and ammunition was carried out. It is assumed that he may be involved in combat missions near the cities of Sudzha and Kursk in Russia.

Union of Russia and North Korea

On October 4, Kyiv Post, citing Ukrainian intelligence, reported that six North Korean officers were killed a day earlier in an attack by the Armed Forces near occupied Donetsk. An anonymous Ukrainian official told The Guardian that North Korean military engineers are helping Russian troops strike Ukraine with North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Already on October 8, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun said that the agreements between Russia and North Korea resemble a military alliance, therefore there is a high probability that the military from the DPRK is fighting on the side of the Russian Federation in Ukraine — and their number may increase. In a few days, President Zelensky confirmed that North Korea supplies Russia not only with weapons, but also with personnel for the military forces.

