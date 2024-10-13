Zelenskyi said that the Russian Federation is recruiting North Korean military personnel into its forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that North Korea supplies Russia not only with weapons, but also with personnel for the military forces.

He said this in the evening briefing.

"We see that the alliance between Russia and such regimes as in North Korea is growing. It is not just about the transfer of weapons. This is actually about the transfer of people from North Korea to the military forces of the occupier," he emphasized.

The President added that under such conditions, Ukraineʼs relations with its partners also need development.

"The front needs more support. When we talk about greater range for Ukraine and more decisive supply for our forces, it is not just a list of military assets. This is about increasing pressure on the aggressor, which will be stronger for Russia than they can withstand. And this is about preventing a bigger war," Zelensky emphasized.

South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyung said on October 8 that the agreements between Russia and North Korea resemble a military alliance, so there is a high probability that the military from North Korea is fighting on the side of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

