The leader of the DPRK ordered to help the Russian army from the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine

From the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the leader of the DPRK Kim Jong Un ordered to help the Russian army.
This was stated by North Korean Foreign Minister Yoi Seonghee during her visit to Moscow, Russian media reports.
"From the very beginning of the special operation, the esteemed Comrade Chairman of State Affairs Kim Jong Un gave instructions that we, without looking back at anyone, would consistently and powerfully support and assist the Russian army and the Russian people in their holy war," she said.
According to her, North Korea "will stand firm with Russian comrades until the day of victory."
Today, Yoi Seonghee and the Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov held talks.
Participation of the North Korean military in the war against Ukraine
Ukrainian intelligence reported on October 24 that the first soldiers from the KDPR had already arrived at the front — in the Kursk region. There are about 12 000 military personnel, including 500 officers and three generals.
South Korean intelligence reported that the first part of the military was transported by ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet to Vladivostok on October 8-13, they were given Russian uniforms, weapons and fake Russian passports. Babel sources said that they are being prepared in such cities as Khabarovsk, Ussuriysk, Blagoveshchensk, Vladivostok, and on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian Federation, a "special Buryat battalion" staffed by citizens of the DPRK is being formed.
The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, citing a former Russian spy, wrote that the strategic partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea, which Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un signed in June, contains a secret clause. According to the agreement, the DPRK will be able to send approximately a thousand of its soldiers to Ukraine at first, and later more. The head of GUR Kyrylo Budanov says that in exchange for soldiers, North Korea receives money and nuclear technology from Russia.
- North Korea also supplied Russia with ballistic missiles. The Russians have already shelled Ukraine with them.
