The leader of the DPRK ordered to help the Russian army from the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine

From the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the leader of the DPRK Kim Jong Un ordered to help the Russian army.

This was stated by North Korean Foreign Minister Yoi Seonghee during her visit to Moscow, Russian media reports.

"From the very beginning of the special operation, the esteemed Comrade Chairman of State Affairs Kim Jong Un gave instructions that we, without looking back at anyone, would consistently and powerfully support and assist the Russian army and the Russian people in their holy war," she said.

According to her, North Korea "will stand firm with Russian comrades until the day of victory."

Today, Yoi Seonghee and the Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov held talks.