North Korea provided Russia with ballistic missiles. The occupiers have already shelled Ukraine with them

Russia has already launched ballistic missiles obtained from North Korea over Ukraine, White House representative John Kirby said at a briefing.

According to him, recently declassified intelligence showed that North Korea provided Russia with launchers and several ballistic missiles.

According to a White House representative, on December 29, 2023, Russian forces launched at least one North Korean ballistic missile over Ukraine. "It fell in an open area in Zaporizhzhia, and it was launched from the Voronezh region. The rocket traveled approximately 460 km," Kirby noted.

And already on January 2, 2024, Russia launched a number of North Korean missiles over Ukraine, the consequences of their use are still being assessed.

"These North Korean missiles are capable of hitting targets at a distance of approximately 900 kilometers. This is a significant increase in North Koreaʼs support for Russia, which is troubling," Kirby added.

He noted that in exchange for ballistic missiles, Pyongyang wants to receive fighter jets, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production facilities and leading military technologies from Russia.

If we take into account the previous statement about short-range missiles, then, most likely, we are talking about KN-23 ballistic missiles — aka "Hwasong-11Ga". These missiles are much larger than the Russian Iskander missiles.