NYT: North Korean soldiers suffer first casualties in battle with Ukraine

North Korean soldiers, who were sent to the front in the Kursk region of Russia, suffered their first losses in the battle with the Ukrainian military.

The New York Times writes about this with reference to Ukrainian and American high-ranking officials.

The purpose of the operation, in which the military from the DPRK took part, was to find vulnerable spots in the Ukrainian defense. The North Koreans fought together with the Russian 810 separate brigade of marines. It is not clear when exactly the battle took place, but it was small and there the Koreans suffered their first losses.

The Ukrainian official did not elaborate on the casualties of the parties, and the American official told the newspaper that a "significant number" of North Korean soldiers had died.

The main part of the North Korean troops sent to Russia has not yet participated in hostilities. But they may enter into battle in the coming days, sources of the publication in Ukraine specify. Soldiers from the DPRK were divided between two units — an assault unit and a support unit that organizes the defense of the captured Ukrainian territory.

For the first time, it became known about the combat clash between Ukrainian soldiers and soldiers from the DPRK on November 4. This was confirmed by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov, but he did not specify the details of the battle.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address that "the first battles with North Korean soldiers open a new page of instability in the world" and called on allies to support Ukraine in the fight against a new threat.