The Ukrainian military encountered soldiers from the DPRK for the first time in combat on November 4 in the Kursk region of Russia.

Ukrainian officials informed the Financial Times (FT) about this.

The head of the Center for countering disinformation at NSDC Andriy Kovalenko initially reported that the first military units of the DPRK in Kurshchyna were fired upon yesterday. A high-ranking representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed this fact to the FT without further details.

This is the first direct intervention of a foreign army in a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the expansion of the conflict, which has already become the largest land war in Europe since the World War II, writes the FT.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that he discussed with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbok the need to act decisively in response to a new challenge.

The day before, the US summoned Russia and China to the UN Security Council for "shameful protection" and encouraging Pyongyang to participate in the war. South Korea and the European Union have also condemned the deployment of North Korean troops — they are concerned that in exchange Moscow could transfer nuclear and ballistic technology to North Korea.

Another Ukrainian official told the FT that the Kremlin is already providing North Korea with military technology and funding to support the countryʼs missile programs.