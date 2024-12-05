The former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kuleba became a senior researcher at Harvard University

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba became a senior researcher at the Robert and Rene Belfer Center for Science and International Relations, also known as the Belfer Center.
This is stated on the centerʼs website.
At the Belfer Center, Kuleba will focus on the intersection of diplomacy, security, and sustainability, exploring strategies for countering autocracy, strengthening democratic institutions, and building sustainable international coalitions.
He plans to write a book about the last few years, which promises to be the definitive account of the war in Ukraine. Kuleba will interact with Harvard Kennedy School students, faculty and fellows through seminars, lectures and mentoring.
Serving as a non-resident senior fellow at the Belfer Center, Kuleba will remain in Ukraine, making several visits to Cambridge during the academic semester to interact directly with students, faculty, and the wider Harvard community.
- Kuleba headed the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry since March 2020. On September 4, 2024, it became known that he wrote a resignation letter, and on September 5, the Rada finally dismissed him.
- The reasons for Kulebaʼs dismissal are unknown, the resignation took place against the background of mass dismissals of other ministers: Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets and Minister Justice Denys Malyusyka.
- Babel sources in the leadership of "Servants of the People" said that Kuleba, after his release, was supposed to head the new joint mission of Ukraine under NATO-EU, but decided to take a break for now.
