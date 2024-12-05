The former head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kuleba became a senior researcher at Harvard University

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba became a senior researcher at the Robert and Rene Belfer Center for Science and International Relations, also known as the Belfer Center.

This is stated on the centerʼs website.

At the Belfer Center, Kuleba will focus on the intersection of diplomacy, security, and sustainability, exploring strategies for countering autocracy, strengthening democratic institutions, and building sustainable international coalitions.

He plans to write a book about the last few years, which promises to be the definitive account of the war in Ukraine. Kuleba will interact with Harvard Kennedy School students, faculty and fellows through seminars, lectures and mentoring.

Serving as a non-resident senior fellow at the Belfer Center, Kuleba will remain in Ukraine, making several visits to Cambridge during the academic semester to interact directly with students, faculty, and the wider Harvard community.

