HACC confiscated the assets of ex-president of “Motor Sich” Bohuslaev

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) confiscated the assets of the former president of “Motor Sich” Vyacheslav Bohuslaev from the state income.

This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

It is about the buildings and structures of the economic complex, which are located in the city of Prymorsk (Zaporizhzhia region), and 100% of the share in the authorized capital of the company "INNOVA".

In April 2024, HACC confiscated the assets of Bohuslaev and the companyʼs former top manager Petro Kononenko, who until 2016 headed the Moscow representative office of “Motor Sich”. It was about real estate, funds placed in bank accounts, shares in the authorized capital of a number of economic companies, firearms, etc.

The case of Bohuslaev

On October 22, 2022, SBU detained Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, the former president of “Motor Sich". He is suspected of treason — he and the head of the department of foreign economic activity supplied Russia with aircraft engines for combat helicopters (even after a full-scale invasion). Bohuslaev is currently in a pre-trial detention center. Ukraine introduced sanctions against him. SBU later established that Bohuslaev blocked the delivery of the Mi-2 combat helicopter to the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense in April 2022. He continued to communicate with Russian businessmen and officials who have access to the Russian high command, and complained to them about factory strikes and looting by Russian soldiers. SBI has already handed over the Mi-2 helicopter to the military.

On May 10, 2023, Schemesʼ journalists discovered that Vyacheslav Bohuslaev asked the Office of the President of Ukraine to include him in the list for exchange to Russia.

