The SSU confirmed the detention of the honorary president of Motor Sich on suspicion of treason

The Security Service of Ukraine detained Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the honorary president of the Motor Sich company, as well as the head of the Department of Foreign Economic Activities of this company on suspicion of treason.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

They were accused of collaborationism and aiding and abetting Russia (Article 111-1, Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code).

According to the investigation, the detainees were involved in a scheme to transfer military goods to the occupiers, including aircraft engines, for Russian attack aircraft. Thanks to this, the occupiers could repair and build Mi-8AMTSh-VN Sapsan helicopters, as well as attack Ka-52 Alligator and Mi-28N Night Hunter. These helicopters are currently fighting against Ukrainian troops.

The management of the Zaporizhzhia plant was involved in the scheme, and its officials acted in collusion with representatives of the Russian corporation Rostech close to the Kremlin. Commercial structures in three countries of the Middle East, Europe and East Asia were used to send the equipment. It was these companies that sent "orders" to the Ukrainian manufacturer allegedly for the needs of a foreign party, and after receiving the goods, the "intermediaries" transferred them to Russia. The enemy also used its foreign accomplices to repair and maintain aircraft using Ukrainian spare parts.

The SSU says that they have identified all those involved in the scheme.