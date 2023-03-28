The ex-president of “Motor Sich” Vyacheslav Bohuslaev was handed another suspicion. Because of him, GUR did not receive a helicopter

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) established that the ex-president of the "Motor Sich" company Vyacheslav Bohuslaev blocked the delivery of the Mi-2 combat helicopter to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense in April 2022.
The press service of the department writes about it.
According to the investigation, Bohuslaev, who is suspected of working for Russia, blocked the delivery of the helicopter and disrupted the order. He was informed of suspicion under Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code (obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces), which provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment.
According to his instructions, the helicopter was disassembled, the documentation on it was hidden, and some spare parts were put out of order.
- On October 22, 2022, the SBU detained the former president of “Motor Sich” Vyacheslav Bohuslaev. He is suspected of treason. According to the investigation, he and the head of the department of foreign economic activity supplied Russia with aircraft engines for combat helicopters — even after the full-scale invasion. Bohuslaev is currently in a pre-trial detention center.
- Journalists later discovered that Bohuslaev continued to communicate with Russian businessmen and officials with access to the Russian high command after the full-scale war began. He complained to them about the attacks on the factory and the looting of Russian soldiers.
- On March 24 of this year, "Schemes" journalists learned that "Motor Sich" had been conducting trade for years with Iranian companies against which Western and the US sanctions were imposed. This happened under Bohuslaev.