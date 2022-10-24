The SSU published evidence of the involvement of the “Motor Sich” president Bohuslaev in cooperation with the Russians

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) published audio recordings of the telephone conversations of the “Motor Sich” JSC President Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, which may confirm his cooperation with Russia.

In conversations with the Russians, he justified Russian aggression and expressed the hope that Putin would not stop the advance of his troops. He also thought about the "Nazis" in Ukraine and was not against it when Russian Iskander missiles hit the “Motor Sich” facility — he reacted to it with "understanding".