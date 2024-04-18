HACC allowed the confiscation of the assets of ex-president of the “Motor Sich” Bohuslaev

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) satisfied the lawsuit of the Ministry of Justice to confiscate the assets of the ex-president of the “Motor Sich” Vyacheslav Bohuslaev and the former top manager of the company Petro Kononenko, who headed the Moscow representative office of the “Motor Sich” until 2016.

This was reported by the director of the Department of Sanctions Policy of the Ministry of Justice Inna Bohatyh, reports Ukrinform.

According to the court decision, corporate rights ("Motor Bank", "Motor Garant" (insurance), Vinnytsia Aviation Plant and other enterprises), real estate, land plots, money, weapons and other assets were seized from the state income.

At the same time, Bohatyh added that the court refused "for separate assets of third parties". The Ministry of Justice will file an appeal.

The case of Bohuslaev

On October 22, 2022, the SBU detained Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, the former president of the “Motor Sich”. He is suspected of treason — he and the head of the department of foreign economic activity supplied Russia with aircraft engines for combat helicopters (even after a full-scale invasion). Bohuslaev is currently in a pre-trial detention center. Ukraine imposed sanctions against him. The SBU later established that Bohuslaev blocked the delivery of the Mi-2 combat helicopter to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense in April 2022. He continued to communicate with Russian businessmen and officials who have access to the Russian high command, and complained to them about factory strikes and looting by Russian soldiers. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has already handed over the Mi-2 helicopter to the military.

On May 10, 2023, Schemes journalists discovered that Vyacheslav Bohuslaev asked the Office of the President of Ukraine to include him in the list for exchange to Russia.