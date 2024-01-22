The Ministry of Justice asks HACC to confiscate the assets of the ex-president of Motor Sich Boguslaev

The Ministry of Justice has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to confiscate the assets of the ex-president of Motor Sich Vyacheslav Boguslaev, and the former top manager of the company Petro Kononenko, who, until 2016, headed the Moscow representative office of Motor Sich.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry of Justice requests to collect:

more than 30 units of real estate (residential/non-residential premises, land plots);

corporate rights of more than 10 legal entities, including 100% shares in the authorized capital of the companies "MOTOR-GARANT", "Vinnytsia Aviation Plant", "MSB Helicopters";

shares of Boguslaev and Kononenko in the authorized capital of the company "ZHEKON";

property rights, in particular on trademarks and patents on industrial designs;

a considerable number of firearms.

The case of Boguslaev

On October 22, 2022, the SBU detained Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the former president of Motor Sich. He is suspected of treason — he and the head of the Department of Foreign Economic Activity supplied Russia with aircraft engines for combat helicopters (even after a full-scale invasion). Boguslaev is currently in a pre-trial detention center. Ukraine introduced sanctions against him. The SBU later established that Boguslaev blocked the delivery of the Mi-2 combat helicopter to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense in April 2022. He continued to communicate with Russian businessmen and officials who had access to the Russian high command and complained to them about factory strikes and looting by Russian soldiers. The DBR has already handed over the Mi-2 helicopter to the military.

On May 10, 2023, "Schemy" journalists discovered that Vʼyacheslav Boguslaev asked the Office of the President of Ukraine to include him in the list for exchange to Russia.