The court seized the property of the ex-president of “Motor Sich” Bohuslaev worth UAH 12 billion

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office completed the investigation of the case against the ex-president of the "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Bohuslaev and handed it over to the court. The court also seized his property worth more than 12 billion hryvnias.
The press service of SBU writes about this.
The director of the Department of Foreign Trade of the enterprise is also involved in the case. Their funds, real estate, corporate rights and property registered to relatives abroad are now seized.
The case of Bohuslaev
On October 22, 2022, SBU detained Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, the former president of the "Motor Sich". He is suspected of treason — he and the head of the department of foreign economic activity supplied Russia with aircraft engines for combat helicopters (even after a full-scale invasion). Bohuslaev is currently in a pre-trial detention center. Ukraine imposed sanctions against him. SBU later established that Bohuslaev blocked the delivery of the Mi-2 combat helicopter to the Main Intelligence Directorate (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense in April 2022. He continued to communicate with Russian businessmen and officials who have access to the Russian high command, and complained to them about factory strikes and looting by Russian soldiers. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has already handed over the Mi-2 helicopter to the military.
On May 10, "Schemes" journalists discovered that Vyacheslav Bohuslaev asked the Office of the President of Ukraine to include him in the list for exchange to Russia.