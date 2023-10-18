The court seized the property of the ex-president of “Motor Sich” Bohuslaev worth UAH 12 billion

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office completed the investigation of the case against the ex-president of the "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Bohuslaev and handed it over to the court. The court also seized his property worth more than 12 billion hryvnias.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

The director of the Department of Foreign Trade of the enterprise is also involved in the case. Their funds, real estate, corporate rights and property registered to relatives abroad are now seized.