The Prime Minister of Israel declared the approval of the cease-fire agreement in Lebanon

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the countryʼs government will consider the agreement on the cease-fire in Lebanon.

The agreement was previously approved by the Israeli military cabinet.

Reuters writes that the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon will oblige Israel to withdraw troops from southern Lebanon, and the Lebanese army to deploy its forces in the region. The term is 60 days. And Hezbollah will reportedly end its armed presence along the border south of the Litani River, about 30 km north of the border.

Critically for Israel, the deal allows it to intervene militarily in Lebanon if it detects an imminent threat from Hezbollah.

According to Netanyahu, any attempts by Hezbollah to rearm would be considered a violation of the treaty, in which case Israel would attack.

"The deal can be done and we will do it," Netanyahu said.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said the Lebanese army would be ready to deploy at least 5 000 troops in southern Lebanon after the withdrawal of Israeli troops and that the US would influence the restoration of infrastructure in the region destroyed by Israeli strikes.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said that Israel demands from the UN to effectively observe a possible cease-fire with Lebanon and will show "zero tolerance" for any violations.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on the international community to "act quickly" and "implement an immediate ceasefire".

Western media write that the leaders of the USA and France will announce a ceasefire today at 10:00 p.m. And the agreement itself will allegedly come into effect from 10 am on November 27.

Reuters writes that Joe Biden will speak at 9:30 p.m. Kyiv time.

Conflict between Israel and Hezbollah

In Lebanon, on September 17, 2024, hundreds of pagers belonging to the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah exploded. A repeated series of explosions occurred on September 18, when walkie-talkies and radio receivers were detonated. In total, at least 39 people were killed in the attack, and almost 3 000 more were injured, and not all of them were members of the group.

After the repeated explosions, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel was shifting its main military efforts to the north — a "new phase" of the war was beginning. In the north, Israel borders Lebanon, where Hezbollah operates.

Already on September 20, IDF struck the Hezbollah high command in Beirut. The commander of the groupʼs missile division Ibrahim Kubaisi was killed in the attack. And within a week, on September 27, IDF struck the headquarters of Hezbollah in the capital of Lebanon, Beirut — in this attack, the leader of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah was killed.

Later, Israel also eliminated his deputy Hashim Safi al-Din, group officials Jafar Khader and Abu Ali Rid.

Hezbollah is a Lebanese Shiite Muslim military-political organization founded in 1982. Hezbollah is actively supported by Iran, it is recognized as a terrorist in more than 20 countries, in particular in the USA, EU and Great Britain. Hezbollah has been against Israel since its inception.

