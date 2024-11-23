The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed thousands of criminal cases about the Holodomor

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Holodomor Museum, digitized and published thousands of criminal cases related to the Holodomor.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

Photocopies of more than a thousand archival files are already available on the electronic map, as well as information on the same number of documents destroyed in 1956. The documents shed light on the scale of crimes, the mechanisms of their commission, and also debunk Soviet-Russian myths, in particular about "harvest failure", "defects on the ground", "all-Union famine", etc.

Documents show that the apogee of the genocide fell on the period from March to June 1933, and people driven to despair by the regime resorted to necrophagy (eating corpses) and anthropophagy (cannibalism).

On this day, at 4:00 p.m., there will be a nationwide "Light a candle" action and a moment of silence for the millions who died as a result of the Holodomor and artificial famines.

What is the Holodomor?

The Holodomor of 1932-1933 was an artificial mass famine that led to millions of human casualties in the countryside of the Ukrainian SSR. Then 7 million people died of hunger. In Ukraine and the world, the Holodomor is perceived as an act of genocide of the Ukrainian people, inspired by the government of the USSR. In 1928, the Soviet authorities introduced forced grain harvesting, when all or most of the grain was taken from farmers at significantly reduced prices. At the same time, the "liquidation" of the wealthiest farms and collectivization took place. Due to inefficient collective farm management and the onset of famine in Ukraine, opposition to the totalitarian regime grew. In the seven months of 1932, 56% of all anti-government demonstrations in the USSR took place in the country. Then the Soviet authorities decided to organize an artificial famine in order to reduce the resistance of the population by destroying part of it.

In 2006, Ukraine recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

In 2016, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appealed to democratic states to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Before the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, a number of states had already recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of Ukrainians, including Australia, Georgia, Ecuador, Estonia, Canada, Colombia, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, the USA, Hungary, Portugal, and the Vatican.

In 2022-2023, the process of recognizing the Holodomor as a genocide intensified — it was recognized by the Czech Republic, Belgium, Moldova, Ireland, Germany, Bulgaria, Iceland, France, Slovenia, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Croatia, Italy, 34 US states, as well as the European Parliament and PACE.

