Reuters: The USA working on 60-day truce between Israel and Hezbollah

American mediators are working on a proposal to end hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, beginning with a 60-day ceasefire.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to sources.

According to sources, the two-month period will be used for the full implementation of Resolution 1701 of the UN Security Council, adopted in 2006.

The 60-day truce replaced an offer last month from the US and other countries that called for a 21-day ceasefire before the resolution takes full effect, two sources told Reuters.

Both sides, however, warn that the deal could fall apart. Israel insists on the possibility of "direct coercion" of the truce through airstrikes or other military operations against Hezbollah if it violates the agreement.

Israel also wants a strengthened version of UN Resolution 1701, which would allow Israel to intervene if it feels its security is threatened.

The situation in the Middle East

The situation between Israel and Hezbollah escalated in September 2024. On September 17, hundreds of pagers of members of the Iranian-backed Lebanese group exploded in Lebanon. During the day, the explosions were repeated — walkie-talkies and radio receivers were detonated. The Washington Post writes that Israel invented the "pager operation" back in 2022. Before that, the IDF had been listening to militants for 9 years.

After a series of explosions, the Ministry of Defense of Israel announced the transfer of the main military effort to the north, where the country borders Lebanon. The head of the department Yoav Gallant said that a "new phase" of the war was beginning.

On September 30, it became known that Tel Aviv launched a ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon. As of October 24, it is known that Israel eliminated the previous leader of Hamas Ismail Haniya his successor Yahya Sinwar and the successor of the leader of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah — Hashim Safi al-Din.

