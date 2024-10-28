The Defense Forces are completing the construction of additional defense lines around the Zaporizhzhia region

The Defense Forces are building the second and third lines of defense around the Zaporizhzhia region. The works are already in the final stages.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov stated this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the military finished building the first line of fortifications in mid-summer, and now work has begun on strengthening other lines of defense. Work on the second line of fortifications is almost complete, and the third line of defense will be ready in the coming weeks.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA emphasized that the defense of individual cities, which is currently under construction, will also be completed within the time limits set by the General Staff. Fedorov did not appoint which ones exactly.

The ultimate goal is to turn the Zaporizhzhia region into a "fortress". Fedorov emphasized that all buildings are being modernized so that the area has reliable protection: more attention is now being paid to protection against FPV drones — for this, anti-drone nets and other protective elements are being installed. Whereas before, the emphasis was only on defense against guided aerial bombs and artillery.

Construction of fortifications

On November 24, 2023, the Ministry of Defense created a group that will monitor the construction of fortifications in Ukraine. Its task is to respond to problems, coordinate the efforts of authorities and the military in this matter, and implement reform.

At the beginning of December, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated almost 32 million hryvnias to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration for the fortification and construction of defense fortifications.

On December 30, 2023, the government adopted a new approach to the construction of fortifications and expanded the list of state bodies that can purchase goods, works and services for the construction of defense structures.

This year, the government has repeatedly announced the allocation of funds for fortification. The operational command "North" informed in January that in a few months the fortification equipment of the border in the north of Ukraine had been strengthened by 63%. And the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted in March that three 2 000-kilometer-long lines of fortifications are being built in the country.

In May, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine declared without any details that the construction of fortifications was being completed in five regions. Zaporizhzhia region was among them.

On May 22, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada created a temporary investigative commission regarding the arrangement of fortifications and the need for drones. As for the fortifications, it should check the intended use of the funds allocated for their construction.

On October 15, the government approved the draft law, which provides for the forced deprivation of the right to land for the construction and maintenance of engineering and fortification structures during the martial law.

