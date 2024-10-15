The government has approved a draft law that takes away the right to land for the construction of fortifications

The government approved the draft law, which provides for the forced deprivation of the right to land for the construction and maintenance of engineering and fortification structures during martial law.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

The draft law proposes to amend the Land Code of Ukraine, as well as the laws "On the legal regime of martial law", "On the transfer, forced alienation or seizure of property under the conditions of the legal regime of martial law or state of emergency".

After the end of the restriction, the plot can be bought back or returned to its owners, according to the current legislation.

It is also proposed to establish special rules regarding the forced temporary alienation of land. This involves:

drawing up an act on forced temporary deprivation of the right to use;

determination of the procedure for making decisions on the termination of such a restriction;

procedures for the purchase of the plot or its part.

After approval by the government, the bill will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

On May 22, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada created a temporary investigative commission regarding the arrangement of fortifications and the need for drones. As for the fortifications, it should check the intended use of the funds allocated for their construction.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.