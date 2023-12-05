The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated almost UAH 32 million for defense fortifications to the Zaporizhzhia region

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated almost 32 million hryvnias to the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration for fortification and construction of defense fortifications.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

"For the purpose of strengthening the stateʼs defense capabilities, the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration has allocated 31 million 704 thousand hryvnias for the construction of fortifications," he wrote.

Ukraine is preparing for strategic defense. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the importance of building defense lines.

At the end of November 2023, the Ministry of Defense announced the creation of an interdepartmental working group that will study problematic issues related to the construction of military engineering and fortification facilities in order to strengthen the countryʼs defense. Its task is to respond to problems, coordinate the efforts of authorities and the military in this matter, and implement reform.

The group has already created a volunteer business community that is ready to promptly help in construction in the hottest areas. Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that it was already possible to find financing among Ukrainian businesses.