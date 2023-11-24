The Ministry of Defense has created a group that will monitor the construction of fortifications across Ukraine

An interdepartmental working group has been established under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which will study problematic issues related to the construction of military engineering and fortification structures in order to strengthen the countryʼs defense. Its task is to respond to problems, coordinate the efforts of authorities and the military in this matter, and implement reform.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense and the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The group was headed by Mykhailo Fedorov and Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov. The advisory body will work 24/7 according to the principle of "operational headquarters". He will coordinate the cooperation of the military administration with the central and local authorities, so that they build high-quality and expedient defense lines, etc.

As for the reform, it should determine the areas of responsibility — on the first line of defense, the construction of fortifications will be assigned to the military, and on the second and third lines, to the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure with the involvement of private companies in the work.

The group has already created a volunteer business community, which is ready to quickly help in construction in the hottest areas. Fedorov noted that it was already possible to find financing among Ukrainian businesses.

The government will soon be offered a model of the systematic construction of fortifications.