Construction of fortifications is being completed in five regions

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informed about the completion of the construction of fortifications in five directions — in the Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

The ministry did not specify any other details, but the video shows how underground concrete shelters and "dragonʼs teeth" are being set up to prevent the enemyʼs ground attack.

On April 23, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal informed that the Cabinet of Ministers had additionally allocated eight billion hryvnias for the construction of fortifications.

According to the Prime Minister, only from the beginning of 2024, the government has allocated almost 38 billion hryvnias to strengthen the defense lines. According to him, they are "not going to stop there".