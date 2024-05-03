Construction of fortifications is being completed in five regions

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informed about the completion of the construction of fortifications in five directions — in the Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson and Kharkiv regions.
The ministry did not specify any other details, but the video shows how underground concrete shelters and "dragonʼs teeth" are being set up to prevent the enemyʼs ground attack.
On April 23, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal informed that the Cabinet of Ministers had additionally allocated eight billion hryvnias for the construction of fortifications.
According to the Prime Minister, only from the beginning of 2024, the government has allocated almost 38 billion hryvnias to strengthen the defense lines. According to him, they are "not going to stop there".
- On November 24, 2023, the Ministry of Defense created a group that will monitor the construction of fortifications in Ukraine. Its task is to respond to problems, coordinate the efforts of authorities and the military in this matter, and implement reform.
- On December 30, 2023, the government adopted a new approach to the construction of fortifications and expanded the list of state bodies that can purchase goods, works and services for the construction of defense structures.
- This year, the government has repeatedly announced the allocation of funds for fortification. The operational command "North" announced in January that in a few months the fortification equipment of the border in the north of Ukraine had been strengthened by 63%.
- In March, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that three 2 000-kilometer-long lines of fortifications are being built in the country.