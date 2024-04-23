The Cabinet allocated another 8 billion hryvnias for fortification

The Cabinet of Ministers additionally allocated 8 billion hryvnias for the construction of fortifications.
This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.
These funds were allocated through the redistribution of state budget expenditures.
The Prime Minister emphasized that only from the beginning of 2024, the government allocated almost 38 billion hryvnias to strengthen the defense lines. According to him, they are "not going to stop there".
- On November 24, 2023, the Ministry of Defense created a group that will monitor the construction of fortifications in Ukraine. Its task is to respond to problems, coordinate the efforts of authorities and the military in this matter, and implement reform.
- On December 7, the Government allocated 788 million hryvnias for fortification and demining.
- On December 30, 2023 , the government adopted a new approach to the construction of fortifications and expanded the list of state bodies that can purchase goods, works and services for the construction of defense structures.
- This year, the government has repeatedly announced the allocation of funds for fortification. OC "Pivnich" stated in January that in a few months the fortification equipment of the border in the north of Ukraine had been strengthened by 63%.
- In March, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noted that three 2,000 km long lines of fortifications are being built in the country.