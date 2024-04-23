The Cabinet allocated another 8 billion hryvnias for fortification

The Cabinet of Ministers additionally allocated 8 billion hryvnias for the construction of fortifications.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

These funds were allocated through the redistribution of state budget expenditures.

The Prime Minister emphasized that only from the beginning of 2024, the government allocated almost 38 billion hryvnias to strengthen the defense lines. According to him, they are "not going to stop there".