The government allocated 788 million hryvnias for fortification and demining

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over 788 million hryvnias for demining and fortifications, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Just at an extraordinary meeting of the Government, an order was approved to provide funds to the Ministry of Defense to strengthen defense capabilities in the frontline regions," the head of government writes.

Automotive equipment will be purchased for 759 million hryvnias, and special equipment for 29 million hryvnias.

According to the official, this will make it possible to form additional demining units and "significantly speed up" the terms of clearing the Ukrainian land of mines and projectiles of the occupiers.