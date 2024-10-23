The cessation of Russian strikes on Ukraineʼs energy sector could be a step towards ending the war

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the cessation of Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities and ships could open the way to negotiations on the end of the war.

The Financial Times (FT) writes about it.

"When it comes to energy and freedom of navigation, getting a result on these points would be a signal that Russia might be ready to end the war," Zelensky explained.

And he added that if Moscow and Kyiv agreed to stop attacks on each otherʼs energy infrastructures, it would be a significant step towards de-escalation.

"We saw during the first Peace Summit that a decision could be made on energy security. In other words: we do not attack their energy facilities, and they do not attack ours. Could this lead to the end of the hot phase of the war? I think so," the president emphasized.

According to him, Russiaʼs readiness for negotiations "primarily depends on the elections in the USA." He expects a "more positive reaction" from the American vote "not because there will be a new president, but because the US is now focused on the election," making any harsh statements a challenge.

At the same time, Volodymyr Zelensky denied any discussions with the West about an agreement to exchange territories for peace, which also involves Ukraine joining NATO.

"Maybe some partners can think about it. But they donʼt report it directly through me, but through the media. In all discussions, we now raise the issue of security guarantees, the strongest of which is joining NATO," Zelensky said.