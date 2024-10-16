President Zelensky spoke in the Verkhovna Rada and presented the victory plan to the MPs. The main points

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in the Verkhovna Rada and presented a victory plan to the MPs. It contains five points. The first four are designed for implementation during the war, and the last — after the war.

Invitation to NATO even before the end of the war. Zelensky claims that this will be a "testament of determination" and will show how the partners see Ukraine in the "security architecture".

Zelensky claims that this will be a "testament of determination" and will show how the partners see Ukraine in the "security architecture". Strengthening the defense. This point provides for the continuation of the operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Russia and the lifting of restrictions on strikes deep into the Russian Federation, joint repulsion of Russian air attacks with friendly neighboring countries, and access to intelligence partners.

This point provides for the continuation of the operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Russia and the lifting of restrictions on strikes deep into the Russian Federation, joint repulsion of Russian air attacks with friendly neighboring countries, and access to intelligence partners. Containment of Russia. Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its land, which will be sufficient to protect the state in the future. The clause provides for the joint production of weapons, in particular the financing of weapons production in Ukraine by the West.

Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its land, which will be sufficient to protect the state in the future. The clause provides for the joint production of weapons, in particular the financing of weapons production in Ukraine by the West. Development of Ukraineʼs strategic and economic potential and strengthening of sanctions against the Russian Federation. Valuable resources are concentrated in Ukraine, including uranium, titanium, and lithium. They can strengthen Ukraine and allies. Ukraine proposes to sign special agreements with the EU and the USA on joint protection, investment in the production and use of these resources.

Valuable resources are concentrated in Ukraine, including uranium, titanium, and lithium. They can strengthen Ukraine and allies. Ukraine proposes to sign special agreements with the EU and the USA on joint protection, investment in the production and use of these resources. The US contingent in NATO will be able to replace the Ukrainian military. After the end of the war, the Ukrainian military can use its experience to strengthen the defense of NATO and Europe.

The plan also contains secret supplements that have already been shared with partners.

According to the president, the implementation of each point is calculated for a certain period of time, and if you start implementing it right now, the war will be able to be ended no later than the end of next year.

He noted that Russia and its allies "want more wars," and emphasized that they are learning over time.

"The more time they have to learn to carry ruins, the more the world will later pay for the right to peace. Now, for our partners, helping Ukraine means ensuring that the rules-based order in the world will be preserved. If Russiaʼs war against Ukraine ends at the peace summit and on the basis of international law, it will convince other potential aggressors not to start a war," Zelensky said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraineʼs partners, to whom the plan has already been presented, took a "practical" approach to it.

"Teams focus on details for effective support. Tomorrow I will present the Victory Plan at the meeting of the European Council. But I want to be frank with you about how the situation is accompanied by certain non-public communication with Ukraine. We hear the word ʼnegotiationsʼ from our partners and the word ʼjusticeʼ sounds much less often,” the president said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is "open to diplomacy, but honest."

"That is why we have the Peace Formula. This is a guarantee of negotiations without forcing Ukraine to commit injustice. Ukrainians deserve a decent peace," Zelensky explained.

He believes that the victory plan will "pave the way" for the implementation of the Peace Formula, and called it a guarantee that "the crazies in the Kremlin will lose the opportunity to continue the war."

The president spoke about the victory plan at the end of August. On September 20, Zelensky informed that that the plan "is designed for quick decisions by partners from October to December 2024." During his visit to the United States in late September, he presented the plan to both presidential candidates — Republican Donald Trump and the current vice president. He also presented the plan to the US Congress and the current President of the States, Joe Biden.

Also, Ukraine has already presented the victory plan to Great Britain, France, Italy and Germany. On October 17-18, Zelensky will present a plan for the victory of the European Union.

