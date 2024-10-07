Bihus.Info: The MP Dmytruk voted online at a meeting of the Verkhovna Radaʼs law enforcement committee. He left the country illegally

The MP Artem Dmytruk, who fled Ukraine and was arrested in absentia for an attack on a law enforcement officer and a policeman, voted online on October 7 at a meeting of the Verkhovna Radaʼs committee on law enforcement.

This is reported by Bihus.Info with reference to its sources.

The fugitive MP connected to online voting. The committee considered, in particular, a new version of the draft law on an agreement with the investigation. This bill was seen as an opportunity for corrupt officials to redeem themselves from punishment.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the National Police, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP), as well as the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) — it was this body that had previously charged Dmytruk with suspicion.

The case of Artem Dmytruk

On August 25, the MP Artem Dmytruk was informed of suspicion due to attacks on a law enforcement officer and a military officer. A few hours before that, information appeared in the media that Dmytruk had illegally left the country. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has begun an investigation into how the MP Dmytruk left Ukraine and who helped him.

On August 29, he was declared an international wanted person, and the court in absentia chose a preventive measure for the MP. Dmytruk himself said on September 24 that he was detained in Great Britain and a court hearing has already been held in his case.

SBI suspects three people of helping the MP to illegally cross the border, two of them also left Ukraine. The Kyivsky District Court of the city of Odesa chose a preventive measure for the third co-conspirator — he will be kept in custody for two months, he can also post a bail of UAH 5 million.

On September 26, the prosecutorʼs office reported that they had established the whereabouts of the MP Dmytruk and were preparing documents for extradition.

