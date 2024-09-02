SBI suspects three people who helped the MP Dmytruk to go abroad

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) suspects three people of allegedly illegally transporting the MP Artem Dmytruk to unrecognized Transnistria.

The SBI press service writes about this, without mentioning the name of the MP, but it follows from the details of the case that it is about Dmytruk.

Law enforcement officers established that on August 23, 2024, the deputy illegally crossed the border of Ukraine in the direction of Moldova in the area of the checkpoint "Pavlivka" in the area of responsibility of the border service department "Velyka Komarivka" of the border detachment of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU).

The departure operation was organized in advance. The MP left Kyiv for Odesa, he was not driving. Artem Dmytruk got out of the car on the highway near one of the settlements of the Rozdilnyansky district of Odesa. Then he got into a car driven by another figure, as well as the organizer of the transfer scheme. The MP was brought to the border, which he crossed on foot.

SBI has now identified all those who organized the escape, including from Moldova. As noted by law enforcement officers, the persons involved have repeatedly come into their field of vision as those who may be involved in the illegal transportation of citizens across the state border of Ukraine.

The organizer and one of the participants also fled to the Transnistrian part of Moldova the next day.

SBI declared suspicions to three participants of the scheme, two in absentia, one involved was detained.