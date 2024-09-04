The MP Dmytrukʼs departure: the accomplice was sent to custody

The Kyiv District Court of the city of Odesa imposed a preventive measure on one of the participants in the illegal crossing of the state border, the MP Artem Dmytruk. The figure in the case will be kept in custody for two months, he can also post a bail of 5 million hryvnias.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reports this without mentioning the name of the MP, but it follows from the details of the case that it is about Artem Dmytruk.

On August 25, the MP Artem Dmytruk was declared of the suspicion due to attacks on a law enforcement officer and a military officer. A few hours before that, information appeared in the media that Dmytruk had illegally left the country. SBI began to investigate how the MP Dmytruk left Ukraine and who helped him. Later, he was declared an international wanted person, and the court in absentia chose a preventive measure for the MP Artem Dmytruk.

SBI suspects three people of helping the MP to illegally cross the border, two of them also left Ukraine.