The Netherlands gives Ukraine almost €210 million to restore infrastructure

The Netherlands informed about a new support package for Ukraine worth €209.5 million. The money will go towards the restoration of critical infrastructure and humanitarian aid.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Caspar Veldkamp ​at a meeting with colleagues from the G7 countries and Ukrainian colleague Andriy Sybiha.

Amsterdam also contributes €45 million to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine and finances the delivery of equipment.

The Netherlands consistently supports Ukraine in its defense against a full-scale Russian invasion. In August, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof informed about a new support package for Ukraine worth more than €200 million. Before that, the country allocated €60 million for the purchase of drones, together with Denmark contributed €400 million to the fund for the construction of CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine. In July, the Netherlands and Denmark began the process of sending Ukraine 14 Leopard 2A4 battle tanks, which they purchased for the Armed Forces of Ukraine last year. In addition, the Netherlands has already handed Ukraine a radar system for the Patriot air defense system and will soon hand over three launchers.