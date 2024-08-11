Ukraine has completed its performances at the 2024 Olympics. What are the results?

Ukraine has completed its performances at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Ukrainian athletes won 12 medals.

Thanks to this, Ukraine took 22nd place out of 84 in the ranking of national teams. Before the official end of the Olympics, China was in first place with 90 medals, the USA was in second place with 123 medals, and Japan was in third place, whose athletes brought the country 44 medals.

Gold

The first gold medal for Ukraine was won by the saber fencing team — Olga Harlan, Alina Komaschuk, Yulia Bakastova and Olena Kravatska.

National fencing team of Ukraine.

Yaroslav Maguchykh won the championship in high jump at the 2024 Olympics.

Yaroslav Maguchih.

The third gold was brought by boxer Oleksandr Khizhnyak, who became the Olympic champion in weight up to 80 kilograms.

Oleksandr Khizhnyak.

Silver

Ukrainian shooter Serhii Kulish won a silver medal in 50-meter rifle shooting.

Sergey Kulish.

Gymnast Ilya Kovtun won silver in parallel bars — it was Ukraineʼs first medal in sports gymnastics.

Ilya Kovtun.

Ukrainians Anastasiya Rybachok and Ludmila Luzan were awarded silver in rowing in a double canoe at a distance of 500 meters.

Anastasia Rybachok and Lyudmila Luzan.

Parviz Nasibov returns to Ukraine with silver in Greco-Roman wrestling (weight up to 67 kg).

Parviz Nasibov.

Iryna Kolyadenko brought Ukraine the silver of the Olympic Games in freestyle wrestling in the weight category up to 62 kg.

Iryna Kolyadenko and Sakura Motoki.

Bronze

The fencer Olga Harlan won the first medal for Ukraine at this yearʼs Olympic Games in Paris. It was bronze.

Olga Kharlan.

Ukrainian athlete Iryna Gerashchenko won bronze in the high jump at the 2024 Olympics and shared it with Australian Eleanor Patterson — both took a height of 1.95 meters.

Iryna Gerashchenko.

Ukrainian hammer thrower Mykhailo Kokhan took third place in the final of the Olympic Games.

Mykhailo Kokhan.

In the last fight in his career, Zhan Beleniuk won bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling (up to 87 kg) at the 2024 Olympics.

Zhan Beleniuk.

As the head of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Vadym Gutzait, said in an interview with Radio Kultura, the prize money will be $125,000 for Olympic gold, $100,000 for silver, and $80,000 for bronze.