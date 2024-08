Iryna Kolyadenko brought Ukraine the silver medal of the 2024 Olympic Games in freestyle wrestling in the weight category up to 62 kg.

In the final, Kolyadenko lost to the Japanese Sakura Motoki with a score of 1:12.

For Kolyadenko, this is the second medal in his career at the level of the Olympics. In 2020, she won bronze at the Tokyo Games.

In total, Ukraine won 12 medals at the Olympic Games in Paris: 3 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze.