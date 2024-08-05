Ukrainian gymnast Ilya Kovtun won silver at the 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian gymnast Ilya Kovtun won silver in parallel bars at the Olympic Games in Paris. This is the first medal for Ukraine in sports gymnastics.

Chinese athlete Zou Jinyuan won gold, and Japanese gymnast Shinnosuke Oka won bronze.

Another representative of Ukraine, gymnast Oleh Vernyaev, took eighth place.

Ilya Kovtun is also fourth in the finals of the Olympiad in gymnastics in free exercises.

Meanwhile, together Ilya Kovtun and Oleh Vernyaev entered the top ten of the individual all-around at the 2024 Olympics. The national gymnastics team of Ukraine took fifth place in the team final of the 2024 Olympics.