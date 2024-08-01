Shooter Serhii Kulish won silver at the 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian shooter Serhii Kulish won a silver medal at the 2024 Olympic Games. He competed in 50-meter rifle shooting.

This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

In total, the Ukrainian athlete earned 461.3 points. Chinaʼs Liu Yukun won the gold medal, and Swapnil Kusale of India won the bronze.

This is not Kulishʼs first medal. In 2016, he took second place at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Kulish became the first Ukrainian shooter to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in shooting. In the selection, he showed the third result, and in the kneeling and standing positions he knocked out 199 out of 200 points.

It was Kulishʼs second time competing in the finals of the 50-meter rifle shooting competition at the Olympic level. At the previous Games in Tokyo, he fought for a medal for a long time, but at the decisive moment he accidentally shot at someone elseʼs target and ended up eighth.