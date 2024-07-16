The destroyed Okhmatdyt Сhildrenʼs Hospital will be able to resume work in six months

The main departments of the Ukrainian National Special Childrenʼs Hospital Okhmatdyt, damaged by a Russian missile attack, will be able to resume work in 1-2 months, but the full restoration of the clinic will take at least six months.

General director of the hospital, Volodymyr Zhovnir, stated this on the air of the news telethon.

"I really hope that, of course, not in the same mode as we worked before, but Okhmatdyt will be able to resume work in a month or two. That is, the main departments that provided medical care before this attack will resume work. Full recovery will take at least half a year," Zhovnir said.

He added that the hospital has already resumed "acute dialysis", but equipment is needed to restore the operation of the dialysis unit. It was the dialysis building that suffered the most from the rocket attack — half of the building collapsed.

According to Zhovnir, the rocket attack destroyed or damaged equipment worth 360-400 million hryvnias. And these are only preliminary estimates. At least one dialysis unit is lost, an old surgical block is in very poor condition, and another six-story building is missing.

As of July 16, the government has allocated 100 million hryvnias for the reconstruction of Okhmatdyt and plans to increase this amount, while charitable organizations and businesses have donated 800 million hryvnias for the reconstruction. The hospital has already identified a reconstruction company.