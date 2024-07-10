Elon Muskʼs X marks Bellingcatʼs investigation of the Russian X-101 strike on Okhmatdyt as dangerous content

On Tuesday, July 9, investigative journalists Bellingcat released a material in which they proved that the largest childrenʼs hospital of Ukraine in Kyiv, Okhmatdyt, was hit by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.

They analyzed videos from social networks showing the moment of impact and the missile itself, conducted 3D modeling of the missile and came to a clear conclusion. The version about the X-101 ​​Bellingcat was also confirmed by a number of specialists and experts, for example, a doctoral student at the University of Oslo, Fabian Hoffmann, who specializes in rocket technology.

Bellingcat experts also verified the version of Kremlin propaganda and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia that the hospital was hit by an anti-aircraft missile AIM-120 anti-aircraft missile system NASAMS. They did not find any confirmation of this. In the still shot, the missile has a typical X-101 engine in the tail, has wings and a rounded "head" like a Russian missile.

The Bellingcat investigation quickly spread on Elon Muskʼs X social network, but users noticed that the material began to be flagged as dangerous. This provoked criticism of Elon Musk.

In his tweet, the founder of Bellingcat, Eliot Higgins, asked for whom the material is "unsafe, for Putin?".

"The link you are trying to navigate to has been identified by X or our partners as potentially spammy or dangerous in accordance with Xʼs URL policy," reads a warning on the platform.

Bellingcat has already responded to this and wrote that they have contacted X. Investigators encourage you to read the material on the website.