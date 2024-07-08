Air defense shot down 30 out of 38 missiles that Russia launched over Ukraine in the morning

Ukrainian air defense shot down 30 out of 38 missiles that Russia launched over Ukraine this morning, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk informed.
Around 10 a.m., Russia launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine, using air-, sea-, and land-based missiles.
Ukrainian air defense destroyed 30 Russian missiles:
- Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;
- three “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles;
- 11 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
- 12 “Kalibr” cruise missiles;
- three Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles.
One "Iskander-M", 3M22 "Zirkon" cruise missile, two Kh-101, two "Kalibr" and two Kh-22 cruise missiles failed to be shot down.
- In the morning, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. For the attack, the Russians used at least six Tu-95 missile-carrying bombers (carriers of Kh-101 missiles) and two MiG-31K planes, which launched “Kinzhal” missiles.
- As of now, 15 dead and 37 injured are known in Kyiv. One of the buildings of the "Okhmatdyt" childrenʼs hospital came under attack by the Russians — they are dismantling the rubble there.
- Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro were under attack. At least 10 dead and more than 30 injured in Kryvyi Rih, one dead and 12 injured in Dnipro.
- In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, three people were killed by a missile attack. There is a hit at an enterprise — it was on its territory that men died.