Air defense shot down 30 out of 38 missiles that Russia launched over Ukraine in the morning

Ukrainian air defense shot down 30 out of 38 missiles that Russia launched over Ukraine this morning, the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk informed.

Around 10 a.m., Russia launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine, using air-, sea-, and land-based missiles.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 30 Russian missiles:

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

three “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles;

11 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

12 “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

three Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles.

One "Iskander-M", 3M22 "Zirkon" cruise missile, two Kh-101, two "Kalibr" and two Kh-22 cruise missiles failed to be shot down.